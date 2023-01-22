 Skip to main content
Teen from Arab on road to recovery after accidental shooting

  Updated
A teenager from Arab is starting his new year on the right foot as he makes remarkable leaps toward recovering from a life-threatening injury. 

Mason Harris accidentally shot himself with a pistol in December 2022. He was rushed to UAB Hospital, where doctors removed bone from his skull to relieve pressure on his brain. 

"He was paralyzed completely on the left side," said Heather Harris, his mother. "He couldn't do anything."

Mason Harris recovery

Sixteen-year-old Mason Harris of Arab is recovering at a remarkable pace after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in December 2022. 

Mason then began a slow recovery process, spending time at two different hospitals. 

It was a trying time for the family, both emotionally and financially. 

"I actually ended up being let go from my job this week," said Harris. "I couldn't work my hours that were required of me."

The community then rallied around Harris, with one restaurant donating a portion of its proceeds to help the family. 

A longtime friend created a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses for the family. 

"Our family, our friends, our community (have) been amazing to us," said Harris. "We are so very appreciative of everybody."

As 2022 ended, Mason began to show even more progress in his recovery. He can now move his left arm up and down, open and close his left hand, and kick his left leg. 

Once he was able to pass a swallowing test — something he had not been able to do for 41 days — doctors cleared him to go home. 

While Mason still uses a feeding tube and cannot walk, his mother is hopeful both things will improve this year. 

"He's come so far, (but) he still does have a long way to go," said Harris. "None of us are giving up, so we're just gonna keep on keeping on."

