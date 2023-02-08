Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex

A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult.
Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence.
Coffey was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury Feb. 3 on one count of capital murder and one count of second-degree receiving stolen property.
Police said Coffey is now charged as an adult and is currently being held without bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
A second juvenile was arrested in July 2022 for their alleged role in the murder.