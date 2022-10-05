Teen alerts schoolteacher to sex abuse of child siblings, leading to Russellville man's arrest

A teenager in Franklin County is being credited with helping alert authorities to a man now charged with two counts of child sex abuse, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the teenager told a teacher at school that their siblings were being abused. The school then contacted the Franklin County Department of Human Resources, which in turn notified the sheriff's office.
Oliver said the victims told investigators Vincente Ortiz, 51, had abused them on multiple occasions while drunk. Ortiz denied the allegations, but it was later revealed the victims had told another person before the schoolteacher learned of the abuse, the sheriff said.
That person admitted to investigators that they were aware of the allegations but did not say why she never contacted law enforcement, according to Oliver.
Ortiz was booked into the Franklin County Jail on Tuesday for two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old. Bond was set at $75,000.