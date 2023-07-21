TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: WAAY 31 News Mornings Off Air

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 815 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by
excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 655 AM CDT, River stage gauges in Madison County indicated
rapid rises along Indian Creek in Madison, AL. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 641 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across east-central Limestone and central
Madison counties. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring and local
emergency management has reported water moving into homes and road
closures due to flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Moores Mill, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama
A And M University, Capshaw, Toney, French Mill, Ryland,
Brownsboro and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Ardmore,
Gurley, Harvest, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama
A And M University, New Market, Elkmont, Lester, Toney,
Capshaw, Elkwood and French Mill.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: WAAY 31 News Mornings Off Air

TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: We apologize for the interruption of WAAY 31 News Mornings. Our station took a lightning hit and knocked out our local connection. Our engineering team is working to restore the connection as quickly as possible.

