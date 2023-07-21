TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: We apologize for the interruption of WAAY 31 News Mornings. Our station took a lightning hit and knocked out our local connection. Our engineering team is working to restore the connection as quickly as possible.
TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES: WAAY 31 News Mornings Off Air
Chan Osborne
Morning Executive Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today