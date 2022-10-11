Teamwork to the classroom at Riverton Elementary!

Teamwork makes the dream work! Today WAAY 31's own Brittany Harry and Meteorologist Grace Anello teamed up to bring storm tracking and weather fun to the classroom!
Brittany and Grace spoke to over 40 third graders at Riverton Elementary! They talked about several different weather phenomena that take place around the globe and especially focused on thunderstorms and tornadoes that are found right here in North Alabama, Dixie Alley.
Grace explained the science behind each of the storms and weather phenomenas and Brittany brought the learning to a new level by sharing stories of her time spent in StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
The students loved learning all about the weather and about what is happening in the atmosphere above them but having Brittany share about her side of the "news world" added a whole new aspect of fun and excitement to the outing!
Each student got their picture taken with ST 31, Brittany, and Grace, and they even left for home with their own StormTracker Safety Guide and a backpack full of WAAY 31 goodies!
Thank you for having us, Riverton! We loved your imaginative and intellectual questions!