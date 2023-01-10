'Team Weather Forever' at Riverton Elementary School

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon with first graders at Riverton Elementary School talking about all things weather and storm safety!
These good listeners learned all about the water cycle, including evaporation and condensation. They also talked about lightning formation and how that leads to thunder. RES first graders also learned about rainbows, how tornadoes and hurricanes form, and where wind comes from. They also left knowing all about what it means to be a Meteorologist is how the number one priority of those scientists is to keep their neighbors and viewers safe!
These students certainly dazzled Meteorologist Grace with their knowledge of what to do when severe weather strikes to stay safe. They also asked wonderful questions about snow formation, flooding, why we get seasons, and how far away the sun is.
Of course, each student got to take an insiders-look at StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and the cameras, weather data system, and remote broadcast capabilities inside. Each kiddo also left for home with a famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack filled with coloring pages, WAAY 31 goodies, and our own StormTracker Safety Guides.
The students even had such a fun time that one of them coined the phrase "Team Weather Forever!!" and the whole class took on the phrase! We know, it made us smile and giggle too!
Thank you so much for having us today, Riverton! We adored getting to spend our afternoon with you!