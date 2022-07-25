Teachers gear up for the new school year with free school supplies

As the new school year approaches, necessary supplies are costing both parents and teachers more this year which means for some - finding deals on those supplies can make all the difference.
The teachers who got their school supplies from Free2Teach here in Huntsville walked away with a healthy amount of school supplies and no damage to their wallet.
As inflation continues to impact us all, taking a load off these teachers -means everything to these teachers.
"This saves on my pocket, several hundred dollars," said Jala Echols who is an 8th grade science teacher at Monrovia Middle School.
She's been teaching for two decades. Supplying necessary materials for not only her students, but also her own children can become a financial burden.
"As a parent and a teacher, I have three children myself, it adds up fast because school supplies are base level needs of all students and all kids," said Echols.
That's why Echols utilizes Free2Teach,to provide supplies for her students. It lifts a burden that not only helps teachers, but parents and children.
"Coming here and getting the supplies so kids don't have to worry about it. Even when kids have supplies, they forget it because they are kids. So, to have it in place to where it's not an issue, you can go right along. No matter if you've got or you don't got," said Echols.
Free2Teach is a free supply store for full-time teachers teaching in the Madison County - Madison City and Huntsville City School districts.
This non-profit largely depends on donations. The manager of Free2Teach says the average teacher leaves with $500 worth of school supplies, both new and used.
For 5th grade teacher Lisa Snodgrass who teaches at the Academy for Academics and Arts - the impact Free2Teach has on her is paramount.
"This is a big help for me because I don't have to take a lot of things out of my pocket, a lot of cash out of my pocket to actually buy, even though I still do. But, it's not as much as I would have had to do if it was all on my own," said Snodgrass.
Snodgrass has been teaching in Huntsville City Schools for 10 years. Over the years she says the price of supplies have jumped drastically.
"It's a lot. It's a lot when you start thinking about 25 children in your class and trying to provide for all of those children, it's a lot. When I first started out, it was a lot then, but it's definitely more now," said Snodgrass.
As these teachers gear up for another school year amid some troubling financial times, options like Free2Teach and donations are saving the day.
"If you are donating to Free2Teach, continue to do that because the teachers do need it and we appreciate everything that we can get at free 2 teach that we don't have to get on our own," said Snodgrass.
Free2Teach accepts donations year round. If you're interested, you can visit their website here.
