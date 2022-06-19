Taylor family makes trip to Omaha to watch son Evan pitch for Arkansas

The drive from North Alabama to Omaha isn’t one you’d make for no reason.
For Kin and Emily Taylor of Florence, the chance to watch their son, Evan, play in the College World Series was all it took.
Evan is a relief pitcher. As such, he only gets in the game when the Razorbacks need some help. In the team’s opening game against No. 2 Stanford, Arkansas dominated 17-2 and Evan’s services weren’t needed.
Even after a 10+ hour drive, the Taylor’s said the trip was worth it. Kin even joked that he prefers not having the chance to see his son in action.
“Being a relief pitcher, you never know what circumstance he’s gonna come in. But so far this year, he’s always kind of come in in a tight situation with runners on, it seems. So, I tell him before every day, ‘I hope you don’t get to pitch today,’ and he has a comeback, 'I do.’ I kinda like the 17-2 [games].”
But, of course, the Taylor’s would love to see Evan on the diamond at Charles Schwab Field.
“It’s what every little boy dreams of,” Emily Taylor said. “So hopefully he’ll get his outing and he’ll do well and he can have that memory and we’ll have that memory forever.”
Evan will get his next chance when Arkansas and Ole Miss meet at the Chuck on Monday night.