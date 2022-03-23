Taxi driver leads police on chase from Huntsville to Tennessee: ‘I just didn’t feel like stopping’

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison and locations around Indian Creek.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1007 AM CDT, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area from
heavy rainfall that occurred yesterday and overnight. Between
2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Taxi driver leads police on chase from Huntsville to Tennessee: ‘I just didn’t feel like stopping’

  • 0

A taxi driver led law enforcement on a chase from Huntsville and across the state line on Wednesday morning, ultimately wrecking the taxicab in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started about 10 a.m. near Bob Wade Lane and U.S. 231 North, when Huntsville Police Department attempted to stop the driver for a traffic violation. Rather than stop, the driver — later identified as 35-year-old Krystal Lynette Perkins — took off toward Meridianville with police in pursuit.

When asked about her decision later, Perkins allegedly told officers, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today.”

The sheriff’s office joined the chase in Meridianville and followed the taxicab through Hazel Green and into Tennessee, where the Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office was waiting. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins “deliberately struck one of the Lincoln County SO patrol vehicles” before losing control of the taxi and wrecking it.

Perkins was arrested at the scene and will face felony charges in Tennessee as well as moving violations in Alabama, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said Perkins is no longer employed with American Cab, the taxi service for which she was driving.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

