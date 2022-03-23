Taxi driver leads police on chase from Huntsville to Tennessee: ‘I just didn’t feel like stopping’

A taxi driver led law enforcement on a chase from Huntsville and across the state line on Wednesday morning, ultimately wrecking the taxicab in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started about 10 a.m. near Bob Wade Lane and U.S. 231 North, when Huntsville Police Department attempted to stop the driver for a traffic violation. Rather than stop, the driver — later identified as 35-year-old Krystal Lynette Perkins — took off toward Meridianville with police in pursuit.
When asked about her decision later, Perkins allegedly told officers, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today.”
The sheriff’s office joined the chase in Meridianville and followed the taxicab through Hazel Green and into Tennessee, where the Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office was waiting. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins “deliberately struck one of the Lincoln County SO patrol vehicles” before losing control of the taxi and wrecking it.
Perkins was arrested at the scene and will face felony charges in Tennessee as well as moving violations in Alabama, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. No injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office said Perkins is no longer employed with American Cab, the taxi service for which she was driving.