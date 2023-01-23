Tax season has begun. Here's what to keep in mind as you prepare to file

Monday marked the start of tax season, and there are a few ways to make the most of it.
There are also some changes happening this year that may affect how much many Americans get in returns.
People may have a smaller refund if they are banking on a lookback credit, which allows filers to look back to the previous year's earned income credit and, if they made more, use it for the current year. But this is no longer an option, so filers who made less in 2021 and more in 2022 will be stuck with the earned income credit they filed in 2021.
Wanda Cross, owner of 1st of the Year Tax Services in Huntsville, said this is why it's essential to make sure you are filing correctly.
One of the key ways to do that is to know when to file exempt.
"For individuals that's making over $40,000 to $50,000, you never wanna claim exempt," Cross said. "You always wanna make sure you know that you have the proper amount of taxes taken out throughout the year."
Having proper documentation for your tax preparer is another crucial part of filing. Filers need their driver's license, Social Security card, all of their W-2s for 2022, any 1099s and records of any other claims they'll be making.
If they plan to claim any children as dependents, they will need each child's birth certificate and Social Security card. And business owners need to be sure they have their licenses and other essential documents.
According to Deborah Williams, owner of Animals R Us Petting Zoo in New Market, filing taxes for a business entails a lot of time and paperwork.
"We have a ton of receipts that we have for gas and food and supplies for the horses," Williams said, "so we have to come here and get that separated into a different category, which is a lot for us to do, and I know it's a headache for (the tax preparer)."
Cross said one thing the IRS will not consider this year are transactions done over Cash App, PayPal or Venmo. Still, it is necessary to keep a record of those transfers for when they are required down the road.
Filers need to mark their calendars for the last day to file, April 18, and make sure they ask their preparer any questions they may have about what paperwork they need and how they should file.