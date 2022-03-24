Tax penalties are a waste of your money. Here's how to avoid them

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 04/09/1938. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&