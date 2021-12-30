Tax credit available for homeowners who add a storm shelter in 2022

Taxpayers who add a storm shelter to their property in 2022 can get up to $3,000 in tax credit from the state of Alabama.
The Alabama Storm Shelter Tax Credit Act set aside $2 million to help taxpayers prepare their homes or property for severe weather. Eligible taxpayers who pay for construction, acquisition or installation of a qualified storm shelter at their primary residence can get 50% of their costs reimbursed through a tax credit, up to $3,000.
This is separate from costs reimbursed through other grants, subsidies and incentives. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said it is currently working on a website to help provide additional information about the tax credit application and distribution processes.
It will be administering the credit with the Alabama Department of Revenue, though it will be the AEMA that handles collection information from the taxpayer and issuing a credit certificate to the taxpayer.
The state plans to continue offering the tax credit for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 tax years as well, with a possibility to continue beyond that if approved by the Legislature.