Tax credit available for homeowners who add a storm shelter in 2022

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&