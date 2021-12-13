Task force announces $10,000 reward for information in Jelani Day case

The Jelani Day Joint Task Force is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the death of a former Alabama A&M University student.
Jelani Jesse Javonte Day was attending Illinois State University when he was reported missing Aug. 25. An investigation revealed he was last seen Aug. 24 in Bloomington, Illinois, and his body was found Sept. 4 in the Illinois River in Peru, Illinois.
The JDJTF, an interagency task force that includes local, state and federal law enforcement, said it is already using several techniques to try to answer what happened to Day. To further their work, the task force has launched a social media campaign and on Friday announced the release of an investigative poster and a $10,000 reward.
The measures are all in the hope of getting "substantial information regarding Day's final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence in this case," the announcement reads. "Investigators believe the full cooperation of the public and Day's close contacts may be key to understanding the facts and circumstances surrounding Day's death."
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. Information can be left anonymously.