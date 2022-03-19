 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat '21 champ Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
basketball hoop stock
MGN

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points and eighth-seeded North Carolina beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears wiped out a 25-point deficit, but the East Region's top seed never could get ahead at the end.

North Carolina's Brady Manek had 26 points before getting ejected because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half. That was right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels their largest lead.

Armando Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who improved to 26-9.

Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor, which finished 27-7.

Recommended for you