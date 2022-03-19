Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat '21 champ Baylor

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points and eighth-seeded North Carolina beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bears wiped out a 25-point deficit, but the East Region's top seed never could get ahead at the end.
North Carolina's Brady Manek had 26 points before getting ejected because of a flagrant foul midway through the second half. That was right after his 3-pointer had given the Tar Heels their largest lead.
Armando Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who improved to 26-9.
Adam Flagler had 27 points for Baylor, which finished 27-7.