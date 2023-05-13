Tanner wins 1A/3A title with 2-0 win over St. Luke's

HUNTSVILLE – Tanner High School’s boys’ soccer program has been climbing a hill toward the school’s first AHSAA state soccer championship for the last decade.
Saturday afternoon at John Hunt Soccer Park, the climb is finally complete.
The last 40 yards up that hill came on one swift kick.
Tanner’s Moises Parra scored 27 minutes into the first half on a 40-yard live laser kick that sailed all the way into the goal to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead. Tanner’s defense did the rest.
The Rattlers downed St. Luke’s Episcopal High School of Mobile 2-0 in the AHSAA Class 1A/3A State Soccer Championship. Tanner, coached by Matt Smith, turned in a dominating effort defensively and scored one goal in each half to get the win.
Parra’s goal stood tall for the rest of the half, and Steven Lopez netted a goal early I the second half booting a 27-yard free kick by Steven Lopez on the rebound into the net.
Tanner goalkeeper Christian Cruz registered five saves to earn the shutout win and the MVP award for Class 1A/3A. He had a diving save in the second half to avert the Wildcats’ best chance of scoring.
St. Luke’s keeper Larson Holt had seven goals. St. Luke’s (21-6-2) is coached by Ryan Depinet.