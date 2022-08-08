Tanner fire truck a complete loss after theft and wreck, but department says it won't affect service

A volunteer fire department in Limestone County is now without one of its fire trucks after a Meridianville man stole and wrecked it Sunday morning.
It amounts to a $200,000 loss for the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department and up to a year of waiting if they have to order a new one, but Tanner VFD President Derrick Gatlin doesn't think it will affect the department's ability to serve its community.
The truck was damaged after 30-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes — who is accused of stealing four vehicles late Saturday night into early Sunday morning — crashed the stolen truck near Flower Hill Way in Limestone County.
Hayes remained Monday in the Limestone County Detention Center on numerous charges, including kidnapping, theft and reckless endangerment.
The good news for the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department is that they were able to remove some of the equipment from the totaled truck. On Monday, the plan was to see how much of that equipment could be salvaged.
Gatlin said losing the truck amounts to about $200,000. He's already in the process of trying to find a replacement.
"We are reaching out to vendors. I’ve been on the phone with several this morning, trying to see what they have in the supply chain line and what may already be in production that we can get pretty quickly," said Gatlin. "There’s no way we’ll be able to have something like this to replace this in three or four months."
If they have to order a new service vehicle, Gatlin anticipates it'll take 10 to 12 months for it to arrive. His hope is that they will be able to find one that's currently in that manufacturing process and modify it up to their standards.
But, Gatlin said, losing this truck should not impact citizens.
"We have four trucks and two stations, so we’re still in good shape as far as that goes," said Gatlin.