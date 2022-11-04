Take flight with living history at the Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration

History comes to life this weekend at the Cullman Regional Airport.
It's all part of the annual Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration. Residents will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fully functional B-17 bomber. The "flying fortress" is shiny, loud and an iconic piece of American history.
The plane, named the "Texas Raiders," is flown all over the country from the headquarters of the Commemorative Air Force in Dallas, Texas. It's one of only three remaining that are actively flying in the U.S.
The CAF will also feature three other vintage aircraft in the sky above Cullman, including the P-51 Mustang D.
The Friends of Army Aviation are on hand with their UH-1 Huey, an aircraft known for its role in Vietnam. Visitors can jump onboard and take a flight to feel what soldiers felt when they flew into war.
The B-17 and Huey will continue to fly with passengers Saturday and Sunday, and will likely be heard across North Alabama. Join the celebration of our nation's veterans and take in living history from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Cullman Regional Airport, 231 County Road 1360, Vinemont.