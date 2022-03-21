 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Taco Bell workers are getting new uniforms. Here's what they look like

Taco Bell workers are getting new uniforms. Here's what they look like

Taco Bell employees will be given new T-shirts that celebrate the chain's Southern California heritage.

 Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell turns 60 this summer and its employees will have new outfits to mark the occasion.

Employees will be given a new T-shirt that's designed by Los Angeles-based streetwear creator Born X Raised that celebrates the chain's Southern Californian heritage. The shirt, meant to "commemorate this milestone in the brand's history," features the chain's signature colors with a unique take on the Taco Bell logo.

"Anniversaries are for celebrating, and what better way to kick that off than with the foundational support that has made Taco Bell what it is for the past 60 years, our team members," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's global chief brand officer, said in a press release.

The chain is also selling a new "anniversary-inspired meal" that's available to order only on its app and website beginning Monday. The $8.99 all-vegetarian meal includes a black-bean crunchwrap supreme, bean burrito, spicy potato soft taco, and cinnamon twists, served with a large unsweetened iced tea.

Taco Bell began as a small taco stand in 1962 in Downey, California. Since then it has grown into a global behemoth with more than 7,000 locations and employs some 200,000 workers. The company recently announced it's accelerating growth outside of the United States and hopes to achieve $20 billion in annual revenue in the coming years.

In the US, the chain's $10 monthly taco subscription program has had a successful start. Customers using the pass visit the chain three times more often a month than non-members and 16% of its users have opted to renew the monthly program, the company recently revealed.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, said same-store sales jumped 8% in its most recent quarter.

