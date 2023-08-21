Tackling football practice in high temperatures

The moment you step outside you immediately feel the heat. It’s important to stay safe during these high temperatures we’re experiencing.
High School football teams have gotten pretty accustomed to practicing in the hot summer heat.
Coach Jeremy Perkins of Austin High School says tackling practice in this hot weather is about keeping their players hydrated and taking breaks indoors periodically. He said his players just started practicing in full gear about a week and a half ago.
Coach Perkins said, “We have plans and actions when it's really, really hot. We give them a break about half way through, take them in and cool them off a bit. Bring them back out and finish practice. But they’ve handled it really well.”
Constantly reminding players to hydrate is especially important leading up to their first game. Coach Perkins said, “We’ve talked about it, even this morning before they worked out, they’re going to have to hydrate all week long, if they wait until Friday it's too late.”
Austin High School’s first football game is this Friday against Hartselle.