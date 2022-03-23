T. rex skeleton, the world's most expensive fossil, gets a new home

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

T. rex skeleton, the world's most expensive fossil, gets a new home

  • 0

Stan, the world's most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, sold for $31.8 million in 2020 -- the highest price ever paid at auction for a fossil.

The sale was controversial and the buyer never disclosed. Paleontologists feared the 67 million-year-old fossil was lost to science.

Earlier this year, some thought Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was its new owner when a T. rex skull appeared behind him during the broadcast of the final ManningCast show of this year's NFL season.

It turned out to be a replica, however.

Now, the mystery has finally been laid to rest. The 39-foot-long (11.7-meter-long) T. rex will be a star attraction at a new museum of natural history expected to open in 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, currently under construction, will be located in the emirate's Saadiyat Cultural District, which will also be home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

"Now that 'Stan' has a new home at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, this 67 million-year-old dinosaur will be in the care of expert scientists, and will continue to contribute to education and research and inspire future explorers," the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism said in a news release.

The Murchison meteorite specimen will also be part of the new museum's collection. It crash-landed in Australia more than 40 years ago and contained the oldest material discovered on Earth.

Steve Brusatte, professor and Personal Chair of Palaeontology and Evolution at the University of Edinburgh's School of Geosciences, said it was "wonderful" that Stan will be put on display in a museum.

"This is a new museum, so it doesn't yet have a legacy of research and conservation, and I hope that Stan will be a permanent part of its collection and available to researchers to study and the public to view, in perpetuity," he said via email.

"There are not many natural history museums in the Middle East, so Stan has the chance to be an ambassador: for dinosaurs, paleontology, and science. This is welcome news and it alleviates my biggest fear, that Stan would just disappear into the private collection of an oligarch or another obscenely wealthy person, never to see the light of science or the eyes of the public again."

Standing 13 feet (4 meters) high, Stan is made up of 188 bones, making it one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons in the world.

The first of its bones was found in the Hell Creek Formation that spans parts of Montana, North and South Dakota, and Wyoming in 1987 by Stan Sacrison, an amateur paleontologist for whom it is named.

Initially misidentified as Triceratops bones, they lay undisturbed until 1992, when visiting paleontologists realized their true origin.

It then took more than 30,000 hours of manual labor to excavate and restore the skeleton. Researchers have since found that Stan survived a broken neck during his lifetime, after which two of his vertebrae fused together.

There are also signs of puncture wounds in his skull and one rib that may have been caused by another T. rex.

Stan would have weighed 7 to 8 tons -- about twice as much as today's African elephant -- and his longest teeth measure more than 11 inches (28 centimeters), with serrated edges.

