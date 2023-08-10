Sylvia Swayne runs to be first transgender member of AL House of Representatives

A woman who's making history as the first transgender to run for the Alabama House of Representatives talked to WAAY 31 News Thursday about her motivation to run for office. Democrat Sylvia Swayne’s name will be on the ballot of a special primary election next month in District 55. That's in Jefferson County. Swayne said she decided to run after reaching out to her representative, Fred Plump to request action on certain policies. Then she learned that he had resigned over an alleged kickback scheme. Swayne said she sees this as an opportunity to change things that she cares about in the state of Alabama. If she's elected, Swayne said her priorities will be working with other lawmakers to improve public education by funneling more money into after-school programs and professional development initiatives for teachers. She said she will also support job creation policies as well.
“I want to see a change in state government. I want to change the conversation, and I think more young people need to speak out and support change in the state rather than sort of tolerate the status quo," Swayne shared.
Swayne said she's really enjoying her time campaigning and connecting with people across the state. “I’ve been to a number of neighborhood association meetings where I got to sit back and listen to the conversations happening within the community about the work that's already being done and the work that isn't being done," Swayne said.
There are seven other Democratic candidates in the race. There are no Republican candidates in this race at this time. “I think that my life up to this point has prepared me for this," she shared. Swayne’s message to other transgender women with similar aspirations is never let anyone define who you are and what you want, because your story is your own.
"I just want to encourage people that no matter what happens in this race, or in the future, that we must continue to prioritize what really matters," she added.
The special primary election is set for September 26th. If necessary, a runoff election will take place on October 24th.