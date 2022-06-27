Sylvania man asks judge for lower bond after child porn indictment

A Sylvania man is back in jail after a 20-count child porn possession indictment.
David Bailey, 60, was arrested in March for possession of child pornography.
He was released on a $75,000 bond.
Bailey was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury in April and re-arrested earlier this month. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
Now, he is asking Judge Jeremy Taylor for the bond to be lowered to $75,000 like it was the first time.
In a motion filed Friday, Bailey's lawyers say his family cannot afford the extra $25,000 and that increasing his bond "defies reason."
Bailey's arraignment is scheduled for August 12 at 9:00 a.m.