Sylvania man asks judge for lower bond after child porn indictment

David Bailey

A Sylvania man is back in jail after a 20-count child porn possession indictment.

David Bailey, 60, was arrested in March for possession of child pornography.

He was released on a $75,000 bond.

Bailey was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury in April and re-arrested earlier this month. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Now, he is asking Judge Jeremy Taylor for the bond to be lowered to $75,000 like it was the first time.

In a motion filed Friday, Bailey's lawyers say his family cannot afford the extra $25,000 and that increasing his bond "defies reason."

Bailey's arraignment is scheduled for August 12 at 9:00 a.m.

