Sylvania man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed DeKalb County teenager

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed 22-year-old Tyler Blaise Wilbanks of Sylvania was arrested about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Wilbanks was arrested in Pell City. He is charged with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
ALEA continues to investigate the fatal crash, which killed DeKalb County teen Harley Lasseter.
The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Rainsville Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and the Center for Applied Forensics assisted in the arrest.
-----
ORIGINAL: Law enforcement sources tell WAAY 31 a hit-and-run suspect involved in a deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run crash is in custody.
Information about that suspect and any charges have not been released.
We are told the suspect hit a motorcycle Saturday night on Highway 75 near Geraldine. Fourteen-year-old Harley Lasseter died in that crash.
Harley was a football and basketball player at Geraldine High School.
Learn more about Harley HERE
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates