Sy Nutkevitch proud to be Havoc's all-time points leader

Sy Nutkevitch stands alone in Huntsville Havoc history.
After scoring the game-winner in a shootout Friday night, the Canadian is now the franchise’s all-time points leader with 290.
“I don’t think I’ve come to realize how important it might be yet, but I do know that it’s a great accomplishment that I’m very proud of,” the center said Tuesday. “It was fun to experience it with everyone on the bench, and everyone was great after the game about it with showering me with water and soaking me and all that stuff. It was a great experience.”
Havoc head coach Glenn Detulleo has been with Nutkevitch since he first came to Alabama and called the record “awesome.”
“I think any time you can have a franchise record — I don’t care at what level it is — it says, obviously, a lot about the talent. But durability, availability, I think those things are skills, too, and you’re just happy to see a guy that’s put in a lot of time away from the rink and is fully committed to what we’re doing,” Detulleo said.
Nutkevitch, now in his sixth season in Huntsville, was unaware of how close he was to history until he moved into second all-time earlier this year.
A bit of a resurgence has put him in this position. The center’s 52 points lead the SPHL and are the most he’s put up since the 2018-19 campaign. Nutkevitch has also had more success finding the net, tying his career-high with 21 goals. But aside from being personal accolades, the effort has helped keep Huntsville atop the standings.
“Every point does matter, because, like you said, we’re doing so well and we’re playing a lot of close games, and we’re winning a lot of games, so it’s not just empty points,” he said. “We’re not losing 5-3 and I’m getting a goal or two, you know? Every goal or every point sort of is important for the team, because we haven’t been playing a ton of blowout games.”
Nutkevitch’s goals and assists are what fans know him best for, but Detulleo said he’s just as valuable to the first-place team off the ice.
“What people don’t see is in the locker room and when new guys are coming in and being a good role model and being a good example on a day-to-day basis, how to be a good pro, how to practice the right way, how to prepare,” he explained. “So, just a lot of things that he does the right way and it’s great to see rewarded on the ice.”
The 34-year-old never thought he’d be in this position, especially since it wasn’t until college that he even truly considered playing professional hockey.
“I loved hockey-playing as a young kid, and my dad or my parents would always tell me, 'This is the next step if you want to keep playing hockey.' So I ended up in prep school, and then the next step was U.S. college, so I ended up at U.S. college," Nutkevitch said.
He said it was the summer between his junior and senior years of college that he first thought about playing professional hockey.
"Before that, it was just playing hockey because I love it, and this was the next step to go play with everybody,” Nutkevitch said.
With just under two months left in the season, Nutkevitch still has a chance to join an elite group of SPHL skaters with 300 regular-season points.