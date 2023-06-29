 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sy Nutkevitch announces retirement from Huntsville Havoc

sy

After a fantastic career and many achievements, Huntsville Havoc center Sy Nutkevitch has decided to retire from professional hockey. Nutkevitch, who holds the team records for most goals, assists, and points, will be saying goodbye to the game he has played for so long. He has been a strong presence on the ice and a dedicated member of the Huntsville Havoc, and his departure leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by fans and teammates.

Nutkevitch’s retirement isn’t a surprise to those who have followed his career closely. With a great resume, the 37-year-old veteran has accomplished impressive things during his time with the Havoc. He has been a key part of the team’s success and has made history with his outstanding performances.

Throughout his career, Nutkevitch achieved several notable accomplishments, solidifying his place as a Huntsville Havoc legend. He holds the record for the most goals, assists, and points in the team’s history. His exceptional play played a vital role in the Havoc’s back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to his Havoc records, Nutkevitch has also earned himself high rankings in the SPHL record book. He is currently third in all-time assists and sixth in all-time points.

Looking back on his career, Nutkevitch expressed gratitude for his time with the Havoc. “Wearing the Havoc jersey has been an incredible journey,” he said. “I want to thank the organization, my teammates, and, most importantly, the fans who have supported me throughout the years. It’s been an honor to represent this city and be part of the Huntsville hockey family.”

Known for his leadership and hard work, Nutkevitch’s impact extended beyond individual achievements. He was a valuable figure in guiding the Havoc to success on and off the ice. His experience and determination significantly contributed to the team’s culture.

Head coach Stuart Stefan praised Nutkevitch’s contributions, saying, “Sy has made a tremendous impact on our organization. He has been an exceptional leader, role model, and mentor to our younger players. He’s worked so hard to play at such a high level for so long. From playing with him to coaching him, it’s been such a pleasure to come to the rink every day with him.”

