Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Swimming organization to ban weighing of children following ‘psychological distress’

  • Updated
  • 0

London (CNN) — England’s swimming authority will stop the weighing of children at its clubs following athlete criticism of “unacceptable behaviour.”

New guidance released by Swim England, the country’s national governing body for swimming, stated that “athletes under the age of 18 should not be weighed, unless they are on a nationally supported talent pathway,” the body said in a press release Wednesday.

All clubs and coaches must comply with the policy which covers “all aquatic disciplines,” Swim England noted, adding that it aims to tackle the “psychological distress which may come from weighing athletes such as disordered eating, anxiety and depression.”

The governing body’s new policy follows guidance issued in 2021 recommending children should not be weighed.

British Olympic bronze medalist Cassie Patten, who was recently appointed to Swim England’s new Oversight Committee as an athlete representative, welcomed the change in policy, saying in a statement: “There have been too many instances in the past of unacceptable behaviour around weighing athletes and this policy sets out the parameters to prevent that inappropriate conduct happening in the future.”

“Performance is a key part of an athlete’s development but we also need to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing.”

She added that the policy would help to reduce athletes from developing an eating disorder or suffering from other mental health issues.

Patten previously revealed that she suffered “disordered eating” after becoming “fixated” with losing weight on her coach’s instructions, telling the BBC that a “massive disproportionate amount of focus” had been put on how she looked after competing in the Olympics.

“I was broken, mentally a shell of who I was and a very unhappy person. I hated swimming, I couldn’t put on a swimming costume for years,” she said.

“I’ve spent years getting over it and working on my relationship with food.”

Patten is just one of many athletes to have spoken out about developing an eating disorder after time in the sport.

Swim England added that the weighing of eligible athletes such as those over 18 or on the “talent pathway” should “only be undertaken with clearly documented reasoning, specific to that athlete, and with the athlete’s optimal long-term development in mind.”

