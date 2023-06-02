 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter': Gov. Ivey gives Alabama an official state cookie

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama State Cookie

Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Kay Ivey

Alabama now has an official state cookie.

On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill that made the Yellowhammer Cookie the official cookie for the state of Alabama. 

Here is a statement from the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey's Communications Director Gina Maiola:

Earlier today, Montgomery 4th grader and recipe creator Mary Claire Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Governor Ivey in her office. As the governor reviewed the legislation, she taste tested the cookie for herself, gave it the stamp of approval and put her signature on the bill to officially name the Yellowhammer Cookie the official state cookie.

Governor Ivey then shared the following comment: “Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter!”

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you