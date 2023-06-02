'Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter': Gov. Ivey gives Alabama an official state cookie

Alabama now has an official state cookie.
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill that made the Yellowhammer Cookie the official cookie for the state of Alabama.
Here is a statement from the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey's Communications Director Gina Maiola:
Earlier today, Montgomery 4th grader and recipe creator Mary Claire Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Governor Ivey in her office. As the governor reviewed the legislation, she taste tested the cookie for herself, gave it the stamp of approval and put her signature on the bill to officially name the Yellowhammer Cookie the official state cookie.
Governor Ivey then shared the following comment: “Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter!”