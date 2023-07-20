Swarm of 37 boulders spotted by Hubble around asteroid hit by DART

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and northeastern Limestone Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Ardmore, or 8 miles north of Athens, moving east
at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone
Arsenal, Hazel Green, Alabama A And M University, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 525 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Swarm of 37 boulders spotted by Hubble around asteroid hit by DART

  Updated
  • 0
Swarm of 37 boulders spotted by Hubble around asteroid hit by DART

This Hubble Space Telescope image of the asteroid Dimorphos was taken on December 19, 2022, nearly three months after the NASA's DART mission impacted the asteroid. Hubble's highly sensitive camera reveals a few dozen boulders knocked off the asteroid.

(CNN) — The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a swarm of boulders around the asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA’s DART spacecraft intentionally hit last fall.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, weighing about 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms), slammed head-on into Dimorphos at 13,000 miles per hour (20,921 kilometers per hour) on September 26, 2022, to change the space rock’s velocity.

It was the first time humanity set out to change the movement of a celestial object, and the results showed how this kinetic impact technology could be used to deflect asteroids that may be on a collision course with Earth. Neither Dimorphos nor Didymos, the larger asteroid it orbits, poses a threat to Earth.

The DART impact was successful, changing Dimorphos’ orbital period around Didymos by 33 minutes. This first test of planetary defense, which took place 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) from Earth, also released over 1,000 tons of material into space.

Some of that material includes 37 boulders, ranging in size from 3 feet to 22 feet (0.9 meters to 6.7 meters) in diameter, according to new data captured by Hubble. The rocks, likely shaken loose from Dimorphos’ surface after impact, are drifting away from the asteroid at about a 0.5 mile per hour (0.8 kilometer per hour), or the walking speed of a giant tortoise, according to a Hubble news release.

Scientists estimate the boulders represent about 0.1% of Dimorphos’ mass.

“This is a spectacular observation — much better than I expected. We see a cloud of boulders carrying mass and energy away from the impact target. The numbers, sizes, and shapes of the boulders are consistent with them having been knocked off the surface of Dimorphos by the impact,” said planetary scientist David Jewitt, a distinguished professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, in a statement.

“This tells us for the first time what happens when you hit an asteroid and see material coming out up to the largest sizes. The boulders are some of the faintest things ever imaged inside our solar system.”

Upcoming missions

Jewitt and his colleagues have used Hubble to track changes in Dimorphos both during and after the DART impact, but another mission will take an even closer look.

The European Space Agency’s Hera mission is set to launch in 2024. The spacecraft, along with two CubeSats, is expected to arrive at the asteroid system in late 2026.

Hera will study both asteroids, measure physical properties of Dimorphos, and examine the DART impact crater and the moon’s orbit, with the aim of establishing an effective planetary defense strategy.

“The boulder cloud will still be dispersing when Hera arrives,” Jewitt said.

“It’s like a very slowly expanding swarm of bees that eventually will spread along the binary pair’s orbit around the Sun.”

Surface boulders and other possible theories

Researchers believe the boulders were already sitting on the surface of Dimorphos, based on the final close-up photos taken by the DART spacecraft before impact. It’s much less likely that the rocks are shattered pieces of the asteroid, according to the Hubble observation team monitoring Dimorphos.

Jewitt estimated that 2% of the boulders on the surface were released into space after the crash. The rocks were likely ejected at the same time as the debris trail, also captured by Hubble. It’s also possible that a seismic wave from the impact lifted the rocks.

“The boulders could have been excavated from a circle of about 160 feet across (the width of a football field) on the surface of Dimorphos,” he said.

Future observations from Hera could help scientists pin down the actual size of the impact crater left by DART.

Scientists think Dimorphos may have formed from material shed by Didymos as it collided with another object, according to the European Space Agency. The material from Didymos would have formed a ring that eventually came together due to gravity, so Dimorphos may be what’s known as a rubble pile asteroid — rocky debris loosely held together by gravity, rather than a solid space rock.

Studying the DART experiment’s aftermath can help space agencies determine whether this impactor technology is the right approach to deflecting asteroids that may pose a threat to Earth in the future — or if it may result in creating more rocky hazards heading toward the planet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

