Sustainable apartment living coming to MidCity District

An eco-friendly and sustainable way of living is coming to the Rocket City.
RCP Companies is adding a sustainable multifamily development in the MidCity District.
It will be on the corner of Old Monrovia Road and Stax Street.
A plot of dirt lays there now, but not for long. In 2025, they're aiming to a have a 328-unit apartment complex complete.
Construction will begin in early 2023.
When complete, residents at Wellory Living will have environmental perks that most apartments don't yet have. The complex will offer solar panels, reflective roofing, smart thermostats and other features to reduce leakage and waste.
"It's better for the health of the residence and for the environment, but it’s actually very cost-efficient and should save everyone some money," said Remy Gross, co-founder of RCP companies.
It's the first of its kind in the region.
"This is how 21st-century real estate in a lot of different markets across the U.S. and in Europe are constructed now," said Gross. "It thinks a lot about the function and the well-being of the residence and also about how it affects the community."
RCP Companies is currently tackling seven construction projects, with about 13 projects in pre-development.
"MidCity is a blank canvas," said Gross. "It’s all coming together to fill out what will be this 18-city-block canvas."
Trader Joes, Dave and Busters, The Camp and more will all be in view from where the apartment complex will be.
"We had a groundbreaking yesterday for an Indigo hotel, our anthem house project, which is already having site work done," said Gross. "(It's) all kind of expanding, all at once, and kind of creating that activated place-making that we had envisioned when we bought Madison Square Mall back in 2015."