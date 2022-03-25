Suspects sought in apparent robbery spree involving Cash Express stores in Moulton, Ardmore

Law enforcement agencies in multiple states are searching for the suspects in a string of robberies at Cash Express stores, including locations in Moulton and in Ardmore, Tennessee, police said.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight released photos Friday from the robbery in his jurisdiction. That robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Video obtained exclusively by WAAY 31 of the Moulton robbery shows one of the robbers holding a clerk at gunpoint as he makes his way over the counter and demanding she give him cash from the registers and safe.
She can be heard telling him that she has kids. WAAY 31 learned she was tied up and left in a backroom, where she was eventually able to call 911 and escape unharmed.
Investigators believe the same individuals robbed a Cash Express in Ardmore, Tennessee, about an hour and a half after the Moulton robbery. Knight said his department is working with other police agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky to see if the robberies might be connected to other incidents in those states.
The suspects were last seen driving a black Honda Civic. Anyone with information the robberies or suspects is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.