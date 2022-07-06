Suspects sought after break-in at Lawrence County church

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle and people involved in a break-in Saturday.
The break-in happened about 3:30 a.m. at a church on Alabama 24 in the Trinity community.
Security video shows a vehicle pull into the parking lot and park. Four people get out of the car, with one opening the trunk before following the others toward the church.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle appears to be a light-colored Nissan with a missing passenger-side front quarter panel and damage to the headlight area.
Anyone with information on the vehicle, suspects or break-in is encouraged to contact investigators at 256-974-2500.