Suspect's mother helped police find, arrest him for Decatur pharmacy robbery

Michael Joseph Daniel

Alert witnesses and a pharmacy robbery suspect's own mother played key roles in his arrest in Decatur last week.

Court records state Michael Joseph Daniel, 41, of Gurley, used a handgun Friday to steal oxycodone from Valley Drugs Pharmacy in Decatur. A witness to the crime got the tag number off a blue van Daniel used as his getaway vehicle.

Decatur Police found the van owner, Daniel's mother, who told them Daniel came to the house and took her other vehicle, a tan 2000 GMC truck.

That vehicle was spotted shortly after in the city. Police say Daniel failed to stop and instead led police on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into two vehicles, disabling the truck.

Daniel and a female passenger were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Daniel was released from the hospital and booked into Morgan County Jail on Sunday, jail records show. 

He's being held in the jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

