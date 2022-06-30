Suspects identified in Decatur Home Depot robbery that led to pursuit, fatal crash

Decatur Police have identified an Athens man and two Huntsville men as the suspects in a robbery and high-speed chase that left one of them injured and another dead.
Police say officers were dispatched to Home Depot on Wimberly Drive SW for a robbery. On the way, a citizen provided a tag number and description for the suspects' vehicle.
The vehicle was located near Sixth Avenue and Holly Street in Decatur, traveling north. Decatur Police said officers followed the vehicle along U.S. 31 as it continued to drive at high speeds until it ran off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area northwest of Calhoun Community College.
Alfondzo Lafonz Hewlett, 25, of Athens, was identified as the driver and lone fatality in the crash. The other two suspects — identified as 20-year-old Theodore Breach III and K Dupre Baxter, 25, both of Huntsville — fled on foot.
Decatur Police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff's Office all participated in the search. Baxter and Breach were eventually located in the Carpenter Technology building.
Breach, who had been injured in the crash, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Decatur Police say they have obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Baxter was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond. He's been charged with second-degree theft.