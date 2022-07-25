Suspected overdose deaths on the rise, fentanyl test strips being provided

In the midst of an increase in suspected overdose deaths in Madison County, non-profit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is doing what they can to try to save lives.
Most recently they ordered a batch of fentanyl test strips.
It's a harm reduction strategy they say to try to keep people safe.
"This is just another tool that people can use to try to keep themselves safe," Partnership for a Drug-Free Community Executive Director Wendy Reeves said.
Right now Madison County is seeing an increase in suspected overdose deaths.
An alarming number, Wendy Reeves says that led to a call from Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill last Tuesday.
"He said look, we've had six overdose deaths since three a.m. Sunday morning, so between three Sunday and two o'clock Tuesday afternoon we had six overdose deaths," Reeves said. "He said at some of those sites the drugs were still there."
That's a spike Reeves says Berryhill mentioned has never happened in such a short time in Madison County before.
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community took action right away by ordering a batch of fentanyl test strips.
They are used to detect the presence of fentanyl in unregulated drugs.
By Thursday, they had several in.
Now they're available for people free of charge.
"Why that's important is because the majority of overdose deaths, from what we've heard, it is people who're ingesting fentanyl and they don't know they're taking it," Reeves said.
The test strips only recently became legal in Alabama.
Right now no state funding is available for them.
Reeves says a Partnership for a Drug-Free Community board member purchased this batch.
"We don't have an unlimited supply of them because we really kind of wanted to do a trial run and see what is the interest level from the community and would they really take advantage of them if we had them," Reeves said.
So far, a couple of people have picked one up.
There's been a lot of interest in them too.
If you're interested, just call them and they'll help you from there.
You don't have to provide your name.
Reeves says one test strip is initially provided.
If there's a need, they'll hand out more.
You can learn more about Partnership for a Drug-Free Community here.