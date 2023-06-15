 Skip to main content
Suspected Florence cocaine dealer caught throwing drugs from vehicle

Kenneth Geremaine Kirkman and the evidence collected by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

A Florence man was arrested Monday for multiple drug-related charges, according to the Florence Police Department.

Kenneth Geremaine Kirkman, 46, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of 522 Blair Street in Florence.

While monitoring the residence, Kirkman left the residence and was later pulled over by officers.

During the traffic stop, police say Kirkman threw out a glove that contained several individually wrapped bags of cocaine.

Police also found several additional bags of cocaine during their search of the residence.

Police say approximately 114 grams of cocaine was seized.

