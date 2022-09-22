 Skip to main content
Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs

Richard Eubanks, Victoria Blankenship

Richard Daniel Eubanks, left, and Victoria Lynn Blankenship

Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur.

Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road.

During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl, a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and Suboxone as well as a large sum of (cash).”

Police arrested Victoria Lynn Blankenship, 29, of Danville and Richard Daniel Eubanks, 42, of Decatur.

Blankenship was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $32,600.

Eubanks was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $107,900.

