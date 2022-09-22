Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs

Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur.
Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road.
During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl, a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and Suboxone as well as a large sum of (cash).”
Police arrested Victoria Lynn Blankenship, 29, of Danville and Richard Daniel Eubanks, 42, of Decatur.
Blankenship was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $32,600.
Eubanks was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $107,900.