Suspect who ran from police, swam to Lawrence County in jail after being caught behind chicken coop

A multiagency manhunt for a man who ran from police during a traffic stop ended with the man's arrest around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when he was found behind a chicken coop in Lawrence County, according to officials.
Joshua Henson, 31, had run from Tuscumbia Police and swam across a creek into Lawrence County after being stopped in the area of County Road 131 about 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
Logan said about 30 units and multiple drones were used in the search for Henson. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was one of the agencies helping in the search. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopters were part of the pursuit, too.
Henson had multiple warrants for his arrest, Logan said. He now also faces multiple charges from his attempt to elude law enforcement, including for reckless endangerment and traffic violations.
Logan said Lawrence County deputies took Henson into custody. Henson remained Tuesday evening in the Tuscumbia City Jail.
Henson is not connected to the Colbert County search for a man who attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl Tuesday.