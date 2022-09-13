Suspect was hallucinating when he used car to murder woman at Decatur Walmart, attorney says

A defense attorney is asking the court to order his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to undergo a mental examination to see if the man is even capable of going through trial.
According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson has "very limited memory of the day" he allegedly killed Sherry Sain with a Mercury Grand Marquis in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Instead, the attorney claims, Nelson "was experiencing auditory and visual hallucinations." Decatur Police say Nelson parked near the entrance of the store, then accelerated rapidly and struck Sain as she walked behind the vehicle.
He then accelerated until his vehicle struck another vehicle, pinning Sain between the two, police said. A witness told WAAY 31 that Nelson tried to drive away, but his car stalled.
Nelson eventually got out of the car and began rubbing Sain's blood on himself, the witness said.
In the motion filed Monday, Nelson's defense attorney says Nelson can't defend himself against the criminal allegation and "lacks the ability to understand the trial procedures or consequences of the legal process."
As such, he's wanting to have Nelson examined and a hearing before a jury to see if Nelson is competent to stand trial.
In the meantime, Nelson remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $500,000. If the examination and hearing aren't ordered by a judge, a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 20.