Suspect turns himself in after Sheffield shooting that left 1 in critical condition

A man turned himself in Tuesday to Sheffield Police after being identified as the suspect in a drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened Saturday in the 800 block of Southeast 17th Street. Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to find the victim had already been transported to Helen Keller Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim was later flown to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, Terry said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Andrew Quashawn Horrison turned himself in. Terry said Horrison is charged with attempted murder and was taken to the Colbert County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Sheffield Police continue to investigate the shooting.