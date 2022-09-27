 Skip to main content
Suspect taken into custody after fleeing Huntsville officers near scene of reported gunfire

Huntsville Police say they have taken a suspect into custody after he fled from officers who were responding to a shots-fired call.

Officers arrived in the area of University Drive and Country Club, where they located a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. 

The suspect fled from the vehicle when officers initiated a traffic stop, police said. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase. 

Police said he had a firearm on him at the time of capture.

No injuries were reported in the arrest or shooting.

