Suspect steals fireworks from Brooks High School band trailer in the Shoals

  • Updated
Brooks High School Band Fireworks

Image from the Brooks High School Band Boosters Facebook page

For the second time in five days, a Shoals charitable firework stand was broken into and fireworks were stolen.

The Brooks High School band is raising money for uniforms.

Police say this suspect allegedly broke into their band trailer Monday morning, stealing $5,000 worth of fireworks.

Thankfully, distributor TNT Fireworks came in to help with replacing the stolen product.

Organizers say it's a setback, but it will not slow them down.

“This is solely run by volunteers by members and their parents so this product the individual stole is stealing money from our big fundraiser that helps our band pay fees and pay for uniforms,” said Victoria Casson of the Brooks High School Band Boosters.

If you have any information on the theft, please call Killen Police at 256-757-5555.

