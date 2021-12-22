Suspect sought after armed robbery at Athens GameStop

Athens Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery Tuesday night at the Athens GameStop.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department received a call around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. A store employee told the officers who responded to the call that a Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue and white pants, and a red belt had robbed the store.
"The clerk told officers the man told her to move, then pushed her and took the cash drawer and several Nintendo Switch game cases, then ran from the store," Johnson said.
The suspect was armed with a small revolver, police said. No one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the robbery is asked to call Athens Police at 256-233-8700.