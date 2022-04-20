Suspect now facing murder charge after victim in Sheffield drive-by shooting dies

A man turned himself in Tuesday to Sheffield Police after being identified as the suspect in a drive-by shooting that authorities say now has become a murder.
The shooting happened Saturday in the 800 block of Southeast 17th Street. Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to find the victim, K'Vion Lamont Ruffin, had already been transported to Helen Keller Hospital with a gunshot wound.
On Tuesday afternoon, Andrew Quashawn Horrison surrendered and was charged with attempted murder. At the time, Ruffin was in critical condition and had been flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
He died Tuesday night, according to Terry. Horrison is now being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail on an upgraded charge of murder.