Suspect leads law enforcement on chase from Tennessee to Morgan County

A suspect is now in custody after leading police on a chase on Monday.
The pursuit started in the Nashville, Tennessee area and made its way to North Alabama before ending with a crash in Morgan County.
We're still working to learn more about the suspect law enforcement was pursuing.
Video was provided to WAAY 31 showing state troopers and Morgan County Sheriff's deputies chasing the suspect down Interstate 65 where the pursuit ended at exit 322 in Falkville.
The suspect then got out of a wrecked vehicle and ran from law enforcement before being arrested.
A helicopter was seen hovering over the scene and spike strips were also seen in the video.
Thankfully no injuries were reported in this incident.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the case.
We expect to learn more details on Tuesday.
As soon as we have any new information, we will be sure to update this story.