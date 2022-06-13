 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Suspect in Tennessee homicide found with drugs, stolen vehicle in Scottsboro

  • 0
Jarrod Dejuan Pickett

Jarrod Dejuan Pickett

A Bridgeport man wanted for homicide in Tennessee was found in Scottsboro with drugs and a stolen vehicle on Monday. 

Scottsboro Police Department said officers made a traffic stop in the 2900 block of East Willow Street, where they found about 14 grams of methamphetamine, spice and pills in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jarrod Dejuan Pickett.

It turned out the vehicle was also stolen out of Tennessee, where officers learned Pickett had an active warrant for his arrest on a homicide charge.

Marion County (Tenn.) Sheriff Bo Burnette told WTVC that Pickett got into an argument in someone's front yard with the victim on Sunday night, then killed them. The murder happened off Interstate 24 in Ladds, Tennessee, behind a well-known fireworks outlet, Burnette said.

Pickett is being held in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: fugitive from justice, first-degree receiving stolen property, obscuring the identity of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

