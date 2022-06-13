Suspect in Tennessee homicide found with drugs, stolen vehicle in Scottsboro

A Bridgeport man wanted for homicide in Tennessee was found in Scottsboro with drugs and a stolen vehicle on Monday.
Scottsboro Police Department said officers made a traffic stop in the 2900 block of East Willow Street, where they found about 14 grams of methamphetamine, spice and pills in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Jarrod Dejuan Pickett.
It turned out the vehicle was also stolen out of Tennessee, where officers learned Pickett had an active warrant for his arrest on a homicide charge.
Marion County (Tenn.) Sheriff Bo Burnette told WTVC that Pickett got into an argument in someone's front yard with the victim on Sunday night, then killed them. The murder happened off Interstate 24 in Ladds, Tennessee, behind a well-known fireworks outlet, Burnette said.
Pickett is being held in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: fugitive from justice, first-degree receiving stolen property, obscuring the identity of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute (methamphetamine) and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.