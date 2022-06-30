Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County deputies captured

The man wanted in connection to the Wednesday shooting of two deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has been captured, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was confirmed to be in custody around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning after a manhunt began the afternoon before.
DA Michael Jackson said Hall was captured in the Bulldog Bend area in Bibb County.
The deputies were shot on Highway 25 in the Brierfield area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
The deputies were shot on Highway 25, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson.
The shooting happened near the Cahaba River Wildlife Management Area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
