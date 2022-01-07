Suspect in Morgan County mass murder seeks details of witness deals offered by prosecutors

A capital murder suspect accused in the killings of seven people in Morgan County wants to know if prosecutors offered anyone a deal.
John Legg is one of two men charged in the 2020 mass murder in Valhermoso Springs. He and Frederic Allen Rogers are accused of killing seven people in a home on Talucah Road before setting it on fire.
The victims ranged in age from 17 to 45 years old. A dog was also killed.
Witnesses told investigators that the suspects and some of the victims were part of a club called Seven Deadly Sins. Perceived disobedience and theft apparently led up to the violence.
Now, Legg wants prosecutors to give his defense team the name and address of each informant, including confidential informants. He also wants to know the nature and extent of all immunity granted to the informants and whether any threats, force, promises or inducements were used to obtain information or testimony.
Legg and Rogers are due in court Monday for a hearing in which motions in their case will be discussed.
