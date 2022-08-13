Suspect in Lincoln County shooting that injured children surrenders on 5 attempted murder charges

The suspect who shot at a vehicle filled with people in Tennessee before possibly fleeing to Alabama is now in custody.
Broderick DeWayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities on five counts of attempted murder, the Lincoln County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning.
Additional details have yet to be released.
Fearn was wanted in connection to a shooting Tuesday night in Taft, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said it received a 911 call from a group in a car who said they had been shot at in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway.
The driver met first responders in a convenience store parking lot about 7 miles from where the shooting took place. Inside the car, deputies and emergency medical personnel found three injured passengers, including two children.
One of the children, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown.
A 10-year-old brother and his mother receiving grazing wounds.
The driver and another child in the car were uninjured, the sheriff's office said.
After the incident, the sheriff's office said Fearn had ties to Madison County and Huntsville and might have fled somewhere in the area.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or the Lincoln County Area Crimestoppers at 931-433-STOP.
The U.S. Marshals Service also was searching for Fearn