Suspect in Friday murder surrenders to Decatur Police

Two men are now in custody and charged with capital murder after a body was found Friday in Decatur.
Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, 18, surrendered to the Decatur Police Department on Tuesday afternoon after police announced they were looking for him Monday night.
He's been charged with capital murder in the death of Daniel Abbate, who was found dead in Decatur on Friday.
A 17-year-old male also is charged with capital murder in the death. Police have not released his identity due to his age.
Abbate’s partially concealed body was found next to a Dumpster in the 1,220 block of 2nd Avenue SW on Friday. Abbate had been shot to death.