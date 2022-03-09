Suspect in Franklin County church burglaries caught in Mississippi

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&