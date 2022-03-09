Suspect in Franklin County church burglaries caught in Mississippi

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Suspect in Franklin County church burglaries caught in Mississippi

Johnathon William Alan Wilson

A man suspected in thefts at two Franklin County churches now is in custody in Mississippi.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Johnathon William Alan Wilson faces burglary and theft of property charges.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson is linked to a November burglary of sound equipment and other electronics from Ebenezer Baptist Church and a more recent theft of similar items from Hurricane Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

On Monday, a citizen told investigators they had seen some of the items at Wilson’s camper in Vina. Investigators went to the camper and recovered items that were stolen from Hurricane Creek church. While at the camper, information was obtained that led them to two different addresses on Doc Stanphill Road in Tremont, Mississippi.

Investigators with Franklin County and Itawamba County sheriff’s offices found Wilson at one of the addresses. They also found more property from both churches, much of which now has been returned.

Wilson is being held in Itawamba County on warrants there before being transferred to Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

