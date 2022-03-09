Suspect in Franklin County church burglaries caught in Mississippi

A man suspected in thefts at two Franklin County churches now is in custody in Mississippi.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Johnathon William Alan Wilson faces burglary and theft of property charges.
The sheriff’s office said Wilson is linked to a November burglary of sound equipment and other electronics from Ebenezer Baptist Church and a more recent theft of similar items from Hurricane Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
On Monday, a citizen told investigators they had seen some of the items at Wilson’s camper in Vina. Investigators went to the camper and recovered items that were stolen from Hurricane Creek church. While at the camper, information was obtained that led them to two different addresses on Doc Stanphill Road in Tremont, Mississippi.
Investigators with Franklin County and Itawamba County sheriff’s offices found Wilson at one of the addresses. They also found more property from both churches, much of which now has been returned.
Wilson is being held in Itawamba County on warrants there before being transferred to Franklin County, according to the sheriff’s office.